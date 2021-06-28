Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $4.40 Million Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 213,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,538.3% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

In other Regions Financial news, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,396,409.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RF shares. Compass Point raised their price target on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stephens lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Regions Financial stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.62%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.