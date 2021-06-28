Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 1,000 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,752 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in The Cooper Companies by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 551 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total transaction of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $355.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $388.38.

Shares of COO opened at $396.43 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $392.27. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $268.92 and a 12 month high of $415.96.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 88.54%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.33 EPS for the current year.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

