Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 19,100 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $4,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RF. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Regions Financial by 1,538.3% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott M. Peters sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David J. Turner, Jr. sold 88,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total value of $1,857,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,409.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of RF stock opened at $20.60 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55. Regions Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $23.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 23.34%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 59.62%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Compass Point lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. DA Davidson started coverage on Regions Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

