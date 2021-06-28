Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 2,900 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,835,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,543,000 after acquiring an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,678,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,520,000 after purchasing an additional 72,560 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,190,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares during the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HSY shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at $8,164,655.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,282 shares of company stock worth $2,954,216. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HSY opened at $175.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.09. The Hershey Company has a 52-week low of $125.50 and a 52-week high of $175.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

