Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,300 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $4,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CarMax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens upped their price target on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Seaport Global Securities lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.57.

In other news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $24,337,726.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares in the company, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax stock opened at $127.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.00. CarMax, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 19.42% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

