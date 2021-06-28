Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 3,677 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $5,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRSK. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO David J. Grover sold 2,520 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.53, for a total transaction of $437,295.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,736.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,565.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,720 shares of company stock worth $9,106,157. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VRSK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $196.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Verisk Analytics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $174.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.43. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.79 and a twelve month high of $210.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $726.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.02%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

