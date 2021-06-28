Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) Short Interest Up 750.0% in June

Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of GYRO traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Gyrodyne has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $17.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.27.

Get Gyrodyne alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gyrodyne stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Gyrodyne, LLC (NASDAQ:GYRO) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 92,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 6.26% of Gyrodyne worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

Gyrodyne, LLC. owns, leases and manages diverse commercial properties. The firm is distinguished by its service-oriented philosophy toward property ownership and management. Gyrodyne has grown from a largely Long Island player during the past into a diversified East Coast presence with an emphasis on medical office product.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Gyrodyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gyrodyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.