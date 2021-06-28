Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Trading Down 4.6%

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)’s share price fell 4.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.82 and last traded at $22.84. 39,647 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 9,989,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.94.

HAL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Halliburton in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halliburton from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.43.

The stock has a market cap of $20.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

