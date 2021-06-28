Halma (HLMAF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Halma (OTCMKTS: HLMAF):

6/25/2021 – Halma had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/18/2021 – Halma had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/14/2021 – Halma had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

6/11/2021 – Halma had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

6/2/2021 – Halma was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Halma PLC is a health and safety sensor technology company. It manufactures products which detect hazards and also protect assets and people at work in public and commercial buildings. Halma PLC is headquartered in Amersham, the United Kingdom. “

Shares of HLMAF traded up $1.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.07. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,317. Halma plc has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $39.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.74.

Halma plc provides technology solutions in the safety, health, and environmental markets. It operates through four segments: Process Safety, Infrastructure Safety, Environmental & Analysis, and Medical. The Process Safety segment offers specialized interlocks that control critical processes safely; instruments that detect flammable and hazardous gases; and explosion protection and corrosion monitoring systems.

