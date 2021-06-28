Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,608 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 64,308 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 74.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in Hanesbrands by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HBI opened at $18.91 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.27 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere bought 13,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.76 per share, for a total transaction of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 77,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HBI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.11.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

