Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HAFC. Jonestrading began coverage on Hanmi Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hanmi Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

HAFC opened at $19.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $606.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $22.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.68.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.47 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 21.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,170 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 45,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,296 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

