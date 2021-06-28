Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 588.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.0 days.
A number of analysts have recently commented on HDIUF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.
Shares of HDIUF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 810. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.95. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $30.38.
About Hardwoods Distribution
Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.
