Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Hardwoods Distribution Inc. (OTCMKTS:HDIUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, an increase of 588.9% from the May 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 31.0 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HDIUF shares. CIBC boosted their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Hardwoods Distribution from C$43.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Hardwoods Distribution from C$45.50 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Hardwoods Distribution alerts:

Shares of HDIUF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 810. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.95. Hardwoods Distribution has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were paid a $0.3207 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th.

About Hardwoods Distribution

Hardwoods Distribution Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of architectural building products to the residential, repair and remodel, and commercial construction markets. It offers a range of decorative surfaces, including architectural grade plywood and veneers, hardwood lumber, laminates, acrylics, and composites for use in commercial and residential applications; specialty plywood and composite panel products for residential and commercial cabinet, countertop, store fixture, and RV and furniture industries; and other products comprising moldings, cabinet hardware, doors, millwork, adhesives, solid surface products, and decorative laminates.

Recommended Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Hardwoods Distribution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardwoods Distribution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.