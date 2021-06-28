Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.70

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 117850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.

HMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Investec downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 516.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,446,274 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,145,000 after acquiring an additional 17,127,516 shares during the period. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $26,214,000. Exor Capital LLP raised its stake in Harmony Gold Mining by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 17,620,729 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $76,826,000 after buying an additional 5,912,007 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 2,035.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,143,656 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,426,000 after buying an additional 4,902,785 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 324.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,273,391 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after buying an additional 973,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

