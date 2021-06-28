Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $3.70

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.70 and last traded at $3.71, with a volume of 117850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.83.
HMY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Investec downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.30, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
