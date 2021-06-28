Haven Protocol Trading Down 54.2% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for $3.75 or 0.00010927 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded down 54.2% against the U.S. dollar. Haven Protocol has a total market capitalization of $63.85 million and $11.24 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,273.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,092.07 or 0.06104060 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $504.22 or 0.01471164 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $136.72 or 0.00398908 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.91 or 0.00125204 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.73 or 0.00626524 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $159.92 or 0.00466600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007044 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111.50 or 0.00325327 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 17,048,525 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

