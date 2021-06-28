Head to Head Comparison: DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) & Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

DTF Tax-Free Income (NYSE:DTF) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares DTF Tax-Free Income and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DTF Tax-Free Income N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 96.76% 11.47% 5.28%

32.8% of DTF Tax-Free Income shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.6% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of DTF Tax-Free Income shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DTF Tax-Free Income and Goldman Sachs BDC’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DTF Tax-Free Income N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $172.96 million 11.80 $176.11 million $2.04 9.84

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than DTF Tax-Free Income.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for DTF Tax-Free Income and Goldman Sachs BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DTF Tax-Free Income 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 0 1 0 3.00

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus target price of $16.75, indicating a potential downside of 16.58%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than DTF Tax-Free Income.

Dividends

DTF Tax-Free Income pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 88.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. DTF Tax-Free Income has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Goldman Sachs BDC has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

DTF Tax-Free Income has a beta of 0.26, indicating that its stock price is 74% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats DTF Tax-Free Income on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DTF Tax-Free Income

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. DTF Tax-Free Income Inc. was formed on November, 1991 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

