Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 65,700 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 164.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 105,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 65,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.05% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,104,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $322,608,000 after purchasing an additional 3,465,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at about $21,272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 22.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,492,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,359 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter valued at about $14,121,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,154,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,451 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

Shares of DRH opened at $10.02 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $4.43 and a 1-year high of $11.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $72.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.26 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

