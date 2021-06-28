Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys Shares of 31,000 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.06% of Cal-Maine Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $27,429,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,772,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,237 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $15,223,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,882,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 186,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 86.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,014,000 after purchasing an additional 111,535 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Shares of CALM stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.10 and a beta of -0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.02. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $359.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.70 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

