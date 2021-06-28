Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,667,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 259.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,575,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,253 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,464,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,877 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,665,989 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $131,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,275 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

GLW opened at $40.90 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.45. The stock has a market cap of $34.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $46.82.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Corning had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

In related news, VP Michael Alan Bell sold 13,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.48, for a total value of $605,793.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,320 shares in the company, valued at $605,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roger W. Jr. Ferguson bought 1,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $42.14 per share, with a total value of $59,838.80. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,553 shares of company stock valued at $239,744 and sold 70,323,018 shares valued at $3,058,794,508. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.80.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

