Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.09 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 61.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,501 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

In other news, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.02, for a total transaction of $277,002.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 653,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,666,397.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.50, for a total transaction of $1,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,004 shares of company stock worth $23,130,605 over the last three months. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $620.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $322.00 and a 1-year high of $622.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $557.78.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $777.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.59% and a return on equity of 131.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDXX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $616.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.00.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.