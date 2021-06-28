Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.11 Million Holdings in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC) by 72.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289,221 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.21% of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,000,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $609,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, RP Investment Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at $6,656,000. 55.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition stock opened at $9.91 on Monday. FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.76 and a fifty-two week high of $14.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.93.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

