Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.17 Million Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 729.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in WEX were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in WEX by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in WEX by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Long Road Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in WEX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX opened at $197.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $234.64. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.96.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.44. WEX had a negative net margin of 14.94% and a positive return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $410.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other WEX news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,932 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $425,040.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,980,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $444,590.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 123,434 shares of company stock worth $27,523,558. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised shares of WEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $268.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of WEX in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. WEX has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.