Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SC) by 369.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,987 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Santander Consumer USA were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,800,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,972,000 after buying an additional 178,336 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,026,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,881,000 after acquiring an additional 40,141 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,610,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Santander Consumer USA by 3,866.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 396,542 shares during the last quarter. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SC opened at $37.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.12. Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.03 and a 12-month high of $39.10. The company has a quick ratio of 51.93, a current ratio of 51.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.97. Santander Consumer USA had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Santander Consumer USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SC. Compass Point upgraded Santander Consumer USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Santander Consumer USA from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Santander Consumer USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

