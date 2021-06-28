Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.23 Million in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,143,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 112.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,737,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,260 shares during the period. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,321,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,555,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,344 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of US Foods by 7,834.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,466,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,222 shares during the period. 92.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USFD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on US Foods in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on US Foods from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.70.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $38.58 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.13 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.86. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $18.44 and a 12-month high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 133,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $5,208,879.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,650,221. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dirk J. Locascio sold 21,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $861,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

