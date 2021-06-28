Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.25 Million in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 130,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.11% of Costamare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMRE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Costamare by 32.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,128,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $10,855,000 after buying an additional 278,330 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 584,549 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after buying an additional 272,091 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new position in Costamare during the first quarter worth $1,988,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Costamare by 1,038.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 191,470 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after buying an additional 174,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Costamare during the fourth quarter worth $1,366,000. 27.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costamare alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CMRE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Costamare from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.38.

CMRE stock opened at $12.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.90 and a beta of 1.73. Costamare Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.48 and a 12-month high of $12.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.89.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 31st. The shipping company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Costamare had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 9.50%. Sell-side analysts expect that Costamare Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

Costamare Company Profile

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of June 14, 2021, it had a fleet of 81 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 581,000 twenty foot equivalent units and 16 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 932,000 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Costamare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costamare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.