Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.26 Million in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIX. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,597,000 after buying an additional 131,433 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $14,663,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $638,000. 86.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Wilson Taylor Brooks sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $114,833.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,031.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SIX opened at $44.85 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.81. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.51. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.03 million. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SIX. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Truist boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Macquarie boosted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.58.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

