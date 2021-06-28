Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $1.30 Million in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 42,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 120,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,774,000 after acquiring an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 10,041 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL stock opened at $35.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.51 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $17.21 and a 12-month high of $37.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.53.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.03 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SMPL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.57.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

