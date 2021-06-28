Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 98.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,094,028 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Equity Residential in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Equity Residential by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Equity Residential by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,529 shares of company stock worth $4,179,674. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQR. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho downgraded Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Equity Residential from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

Shares of EQR opened at $78.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a PE ratio of 44.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.77. Equity Residential has a 1 year low of $45.42 and a 1 year high of $82.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a net margin of 26.64% and a return on equity of 6.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is 73.93%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

