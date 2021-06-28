Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Lowers Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 94.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,357 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 328,274 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UBER. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 1,553.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 245.6% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Nomura initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.68.

UBER opened at $51.73 on Monday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.87. The company has a market cap of $97.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

