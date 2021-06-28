Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 1,153.8% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ciena by 3,705.9% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. 90.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $58.14 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.68. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.03 and a fifty-two week high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ciena news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.64, for a total transaction of $216,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,099 shares of company stock worth $2,094,531 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.