Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 3,201 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 83.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. BP PLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 159.5% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,989 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Zscaler in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Blasing sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $407,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $10,239,711.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,471 shares of company stock valued at $32,557,842. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zscaler stock opened at $218.84 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.35. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.23 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.05 and a 52-week high of $230.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 36.46% and a negative net margin of 38.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $175.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.00.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

