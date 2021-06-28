Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BankUnited by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,671,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,877,000 after acquiring an additional 47,896 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 219,789 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 8.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,473,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,780,000 after purchasing an additional 111,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,258,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,762,000 after purchasing an additional 38,349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John N. Digiacomo sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.03, for a total transaction of $105,869.00. Also, Director Douglas J. Pauls sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $143,970.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,251.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,927 shares of company stock worth $326,015 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BKU shares. Hovde Group upgraded BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BankUnited from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Compass Point upped their target price on BankUnited from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BankUnited from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.73.

Shares of BKU opened at $44.59 on Monday. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.28 and a 52-week high of $50.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.44.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BankUnited had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 28.26%. The firm had revenue of $226.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

