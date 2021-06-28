Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Stake in Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Media Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:LMACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $56,649,000. Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $5,087,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $2,164,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $1,339,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Liberty Media Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $969,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LMACU opened at $10.61 on Monday. Liberty Media Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.63.

Liberty Media Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

