Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 80,000 CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of CI Financial by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $145,000. Unigestion Holding SA purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CIXX shares. Barclays raised their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on CI Financial from C$26.50 to C$27.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CI Financial from C$23.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities raised their price target on CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. CI Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. CI Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $18.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.1488 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from CI Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

