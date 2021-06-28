Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) by 20.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in National Vision were worth $1,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EYE. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in National Vision by 716.5% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,591,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,286 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in National Vision in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,188,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,353,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,466,000 after buying an additional 553,662 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in National Vision during the 1st quarter valued at $22,321,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in National Vision by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after buying an additional 325,263 shares during the last quarter.

Get National Vision alerts:

EYE stock opened at $50.85 on Monday. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.10 and a 52-week high of $53.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 66.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.74.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.35 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 3.94%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

In other National Vision news, CAO Melissa Rasmussen sold 3,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $164,395.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 160,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $7,756,734.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 381,831 shares in the company, valued at $18,415,709.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EYE. Citigroup increased their target price on National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet cut National Vision from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

National Vision Company Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization and optometric services.

See Also: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.