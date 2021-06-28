Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 53.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,000 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.06% of NetScout Systems worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. 94.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTCT stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.76 and a 52-week high of $31.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 116.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.81.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

In related news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total value of $197,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total value of $80,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

