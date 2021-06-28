Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 28,879 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 85.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,879 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Okta by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 548,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,964,000 after purchasing an additional 19,467 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Okta by 89.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 233,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,387,000 after purchasing an additional 109,784 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Okta by 235.8% in the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 51,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after purchasing an additional 36,048 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Okta by 15.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Okta by 14.2% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. 76.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OKTA. BTIG Research raised shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.86.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $246.13 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.67. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of -100.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. Okta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.05 and a twelve month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.11, for a total value of $886,944.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,141,694.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 1,288 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $287,700.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,115.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,582 shares of company stock valued at $10,913,092 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

