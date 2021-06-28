Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Healthier Choices Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCMC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 100.0% from the May 31st total of 556,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,147,483,647 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
HCMC stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.00. 1,068,533,375 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,057,923,250. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Healthier Choices Management has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
About Healthier Choices Management
