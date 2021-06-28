Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Heineken in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Heineken has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $61.77. The stock had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,985. Heineken has a 12 month low of $43.13 and a 12 month high of $61.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.87.

Heineken N.V. engages in brewing and selling beer and cider. It operates through Europe; Americas; Africa, Middle East & Eastern Europe; and Asia Pacific segments. It offers beer, cider, soft drinks, and water. The company offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

