Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,915 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Henry Schein worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,675,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,823,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,135,000 after acquiring an additional 740,349 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 400.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 714,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,745,000 after acquiring an additional 571,408 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 609,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,764,000 after acquiring an additional 372,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 13,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,103,833.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 112,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,336,346.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Walter Siegel sold 2,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.27, for a total transaction of $176,655.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,809.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock valued at $5,870,832 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein stock opened at $75.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.73. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.41. Henry Schein had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HSIC. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.75.

Henry Schein Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

