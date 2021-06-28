Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Holly Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Holly Energy Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of HEP opened at $22.51 on Monday. Holly Energy Partners has a 52-week low of $10.48 and a 52-week high of $23.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.10.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. Holly Energy Partners had a return on equity of 39.33% and a net margin of 42.24%. The company had revenue of $127.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 74.47%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,148,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $410,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,699 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. 29.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. owns and operates petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities, and refinery processing units that support the refining and marketing operations in Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Idaho, and Washington.

