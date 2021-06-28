Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

HMPT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMPT. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the first quarter valued at $2,621,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Home Point Capital during the 1st quarter worth $930,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Home Point Capital in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HMPT opened at $6.77 on Monday. Home Point Capital has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $13.15. The firm has a market cap of $941.40 million and a PE ratio of 1.39. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $422.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Point Capital will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.