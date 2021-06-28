Honest Price Tops $0.0233 (HNST)

Honest (CURRENCY:HNST) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. One Honest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0233 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Honest has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar. Honest has a total market capitalization of $2.19 million and approximately $27,331.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.33 or 0.00044787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00125549 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.26 or 0.00164346 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,197.78 or 0.99889842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog . Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi . The official website for Honest is honestmining.com

