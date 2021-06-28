Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $137.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $137.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $139.70 million and the lowest is $135.40 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $121.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $547.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $540.00 million to $559.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $566.00 million, with estimates ranging from $558.00 million to $573.20 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $131.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOPE opened at $14.65 on Monday. Hope Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.03 and a 52 week high of $16.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services for small and medium-sized businesses, and individuals in the United States. The company accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

