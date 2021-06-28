Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 384.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,096 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $80.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.04. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.84 and a fifty-two week high of $81.27.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company had revenue of $500.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Houlihan Lokey’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is 37.23%.

In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.24, for a total transaction of $752,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,923 shares of company stock worth $1,721,625 over the last 90 days. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.