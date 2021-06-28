HSBC Downgrades St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) to Hold

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at HSBC to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 1,525 ($19.92) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 1,375 ($17.96). HSBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,620 ($21.17) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,290 ($16.85).

Shares of LON STJ opened at GBX 1,488 ($19.44) on Monday. St. James’s Place has a 12-month low of GBX 880.20 ($11.50) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,505.50 ($19.67). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,393.38. The company has a market cap of £8.02 billion and a PE ratio of 30.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In other St. James’s Place news, insider Andrew Croft sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,331 ($17.39), for a total transaction of £4,884.77 ($6,381.98).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

