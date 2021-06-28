HSBC Lowers St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) to Hold

St. James’s Place (OTCMKTS:STJPF) was downgraded by research analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on STJPF. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded St. James’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

Shares of St. James’s Place stock opened at $20.85 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.40. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $21.75.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.