Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

HSQVY opened at $26.38 on Monday. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter.

About Husqvarna AB (publ)

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

