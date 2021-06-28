Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.
Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.
HSQVY opened at $26.38 on Monday. Husqvarna AB has a 12 month low of $16.41 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.74.
About Husqvarna AB (publ)
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power and garden watering products, and cutting equipment and diamond tools. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna, Gardena, and Construction. The Husqvarna division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
