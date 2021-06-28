Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) was downgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Iberdrola in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Iberdrola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iberdrola from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Iberdrola in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iberdrola has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IBDRY opened at $49.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $78.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Iberdrola has a twelve month low of $44.77 and a twelve month high of $61.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.11.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $12.16 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Iberdrola will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

