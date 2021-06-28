Ï„Bitcoin Price Reaches $18,318.42 (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. Over the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded down 33.2% against the dollar. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $12,991.00 worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $18,318.42 or 0.53434807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00043557 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.00 or 0.00122517 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.15 or 0.00163775 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,350.13 or 1.00199295 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002841 BTC.

About Ï„Bitcoin

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

