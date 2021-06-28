iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,402,505 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 5.61% of iCAD worth $29,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICAD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in iCAD by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 103,819 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iCAD by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after acquiring an additional 11,624 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iCAD by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of iCAD by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC raised its position in shares of iCAD by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 195,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after acquiring an additional 13,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Stacey M. Stevens sold 17,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.02, for a total transaction of $319,584.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 149,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,686,745.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD opened at $16.43 on Monday. iCAD, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $21.44. The stock has a market cap of $410.19 million, a PE ratio of -49.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.23.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. iCAD had a negative net margin of 23.41% and a negative return on equity of 21.51%. The company had revenue of $8.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ICAD. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of iCAD in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. iCAD currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

